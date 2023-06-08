Amavarara knocked out of Motsepe national playoffs

Amavarara’s hopes of gaining promotion to the second flight of SA football (Motsepe Foundation Championship) went up in smoke on Thursday when they drew 0-0 with Upington City in the ABC National Playoff at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
With KwaZulu-Natal’s Msinga United, Limpopo’s Mpheni Home Defenders and North West’s Orbit College having qualified for the semifinals already, it meant there was only one semi spot available and that was reserved for the winner of Group B.
Amavarara and Upington were level on three points heading to the game after their victories over Western Cape’s Young Bafana respectively.
However, the Northern Cape side had a better points difference tally, meaning that Amavarara had to win the game at all costs.
As in their opening encounter, Amavarara had a slow start as Upington had the upper hand in the first 10 minutes.
Despite the pressure, Amavarara managed to absorb the early Upington storm.
They had a chance to take the lead in the 19th minute but their long-range effort went wide.
They came close to finding the back of the net in the 36th minute from a corner, but Athenkosi Tonisi skied the ball over the bar from inside City’s box.
Having had a quiet afternoon, Amavarara goalie Khanya Mini was called into action two minutes later and denied Upington’s powerful shot from outside the 18-yard area.
When the side went to the break it was clear Amavarara were getting desperate.
They had another chance at the beginning of the second stanza to take the lead from a corner, but Tonisi headed wide.
Amavarara picked up the tempo, and controlled possession, camping in Upington’s half for most of the second half.
For a brief spell, Upington turned defence into attack with a quick counter but Mini was resilient again between the poles and tipped Upington’s shot over the bar.
Thapelo Tshilo dribbled past defenders inside the Amavarara 18-yard area but his shot also went wide.
Amavarara kept pushing until the death in the last quarter but could not get past City’s parked bus.
DispatchLIVE
Amavarara knocked out of Motsepe national playoffs
Image: SAFA FACEBOOK PAGE
Amavarara’s hopes of gaining promotion to the second flight of SA football (Motsepe Foundation Championship) went up in smoke on Thursday when they drew 0-0 with Upington City in the ABC National Playoff at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.
With KwaZulu-Natal’s Msinga United, Limpopo’s Mpheni Home Defenders and North West’s Orbit College having qualified for the semifinals already, it meant there was only one semi spot available and that was reserved for the winner of Group B.
Amavarara and Upington were level on three points heading to the game after their victories over Western Cape’s Young Bafana respectively.
However, the Northern Cape side had a better points difference tally, meaning that Amavarara had to win the game at all costs.
As in their opening encounter, Amavarara had a slow start as Upington had the upper hand in the first 10 minutes.
Despite the pressure, Amavarara managed to absorb the early Upington storm.
They had a chance to take the lead in the 19th minute but their long-range effort went wide.
They came close to finding the back of the net in the 36th minute from a corner, but Athenkosi Tonisi skied the ball over the bar from inside City’s box.
Having had a quiet afternoon, Amavarara goalie Khanya Mini was called into action two minutes later and denied Upington’s powerful shot from outside the 18-yard area.
When the side went to the break it was clear Amavarara were getting desperate.
They had another chance at the beginning of the second stanza to take the lead from a corner, but Tonisi headed wide.
Amavarara picked up the tempo, and controlled possession, camping in Upington’s half for most of the second half.
For a brief spell, Upington turned defence into attack with a quick counter but Mini was resilient again between the poles and tipped Upington’s shot over the bar.
Thapelo Tshilo dribbled past defenders inside the Amavarara 18-yard area but his shot also went wide.
Amavarara kept pushing until the death in the last quarter but could not get past City’s parked bus.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos