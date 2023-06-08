BREAKING | Exploding fire extinguisher kills man, 67

The police have opened an inquest docket after a 67-year-old man died after a fire extinguisher cylinder exploded in Makhanda on Wednesday .
South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that around 12.20pm on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man was servicing fire extinguisher cylinders at the back of his bakkie in Queen Street, when one of them exploded.
“The victim sustained multiple injuries, and was declared dead at the scene,” Nkohli said.
“Police opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
