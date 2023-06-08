×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | Exploding fire extinguisher kills man, 67

By SUE MACLENNAN - 08 June 2023
a 67-year-old man was servicing fire extinguisher cylinders at the back of his bakkie in Queen Street, when one of them exploded.
a 67-year-old man was servicing fire extinguisher cylinders at the back of his bakkie in Queen Street, when one of them exploded.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The police have opened an inquest docket after a 67-year-old man died after a fire extinguisher cylinder exploded in Makhanda on Wednesday .

South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that around 12.20pm on Wednesday, a 67-year-old man was servicing fire extinguisher cylinders at the back of his bakkie in Queen Street, when one of them exploded.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries, and was declared dead at the scene,” Nkohli said.

“Police opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”

Talk of the Town

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death