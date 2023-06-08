EC’s youth exodus a concern for economy
Lack of opportunities in the province will create ‘human capital flight’ to other areas
Premium
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 08 June 2023
If unemployment and job creation are not addressed, the population of people aged between 15 and 34 in the Eastern Cape will decrease by 12.4%, from 2.1-million in 2002 to 1.8-million people in the next nine years. ..
EC’s youth exodus a concern for economy
Lack of opportunities in the province will create ‘human capital flight’ to other areas
If unemployment and job creation are not addressed, the population of people aged between 15 and 34 in the Eastern Cape will decrease by 12.4%, from 2.1-million in 2002 to 1.8-million people in the next nine years. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos