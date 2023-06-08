Richard Scott's epic 45-year journey to graduation

Richard Scott, a senior clerk at the University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) Honeydale Research Farm in Alice, has obtained his first university degree, almost 50 years after passing his matric.

The 62-year-old UFH bachelor in public administration graduate became the first university graduate in his family.

“Walking across that stage in my academic regalia, being capped by the vice-chancellor, and then congratulated by the registrar, has been an almost unimaginable dream which I long gave up on. And yet, by the will of God, that is the scene that played out during the UFH 2023 May graduation,” says Scott.

He completed his matric in 1978 and, though he obtained the required results for tertiary admission, his family’s financial circumstances did not permit him to do so.

“My folks could not afford to send me to a tertiary institution to further my studies. I made peace with it and got on with life the best way I could. I ventured into a technical career path, far removed from any academic nuances, and I worked to support my family.”

However, by a stroke of fate, years later he became an employee at UFH — managing the print room.

“This move jolted my life into a new direction as I had to work with academics daily. Once again, that gnawing feeling of having missed out on what I really wanted to do was starting to rear its head.”