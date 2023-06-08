‘No other party takes art as seriously as EFF’: Ndlozi on kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa becoming an MP

“Thank you, EFF, for restoring my dignity and confidence. I solemnly swear that I will continue to fight for the masses of our people in the creative and cultural sector. This being the month of youth, I will channel my focus on youth and women,” Mthethwa said.
In 2021 Mthethwa was in the spotlight after he chained himself at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) building to demand royalty payments.
TshisaLIVE reported Mthethwa, who was then a board member of Samro, alleged the music rights organisation operated in a system that “robs” artists and composers of royalties.
EFF leader Julius Malema, who hinted at changes in parliament, said he had “complete confidence” in the new members.
The EFF described Mthethwa as a “seasonal cultural activist”.
“He has held a variety of leadership roles, including chair of the Association of Independent Record Companies of SA and being an executive board member of the Music Industry Annual Conference and Exhibition. Further to these, Mthethwa has served as a member of the SABC music industry advisory committee,” the party said.
Music legend and member of kwaito group Trompies Eugene Mthethwa was on Wednesday officially sworn in as an EFF MP. He is the second musician to take on this role in the party after Ringo Madlingozi joined in 2019.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi described this move by the party as the “greatest affirmation” of artists’ contribution to politics.
“In time, you will give it to the EFF for taking artists seriously. Ringo and Eugene being sent to parliament as EFF MPs is the greatest affirmation of the artists’ contribution to our panoply of revolutionary policies and ideas. No other party takes art as seriously as the EFF,” said Ndlozi.
Mthethwa was sworn in at parliament along with Mzwanele Manyi, Nqobile Mhlongo and Mandla Shikwambana as new members of the party's caucus.
The musician promised to fight for the creative and cultural sector in parliament.
