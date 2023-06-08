Teacher, principal suspended as teen pregnancies soar
More than 20 pupils said to have fallen pregnant at village school outside Dutywa in 2022
Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 08 June 2023
An Eastern Cape principal and teacher, whose school has been flagged by authorities for its high number of teenage pregnancies, have been suspended for allegedly impregnating schoolgirls...
Teacher, principal suspended as teen pregnancies soar
More than 20 pupils said to have fallen pregnant at village school outside Dutywa in 2022
An Eastern Cape principal and teacher, whose school has been flagged by authorities for its high number of teenage pregnancies, have been suspended for allegedly impregnating schoolgirls...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos