Transport MEC visits families who lost loved ones in horrific Flagstaff crash
Image: SUPPLIED
The behaviour of taxi drivers is often the difference between life and death on the roads, according to Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha.
He was speaking on Thursday after paying a compassionate visit to some of the families of 11 people who died in a crash between a minibus taxi and a long-distance bus in Flagstaff at the weekend.
Eleven killed in Eastern Cape horror smash
The MEC says he also intends to visit several taxi ranks to remind drivers of the responsibility to their passengers and fellow road users.
“In the hands of taxi drivers lies the lives of dozens of commuters and other road users on a daily basis,” he said.
“Their behaviour and decision-making on the road can be the difference between life and death for the dozens of hapless commuters who depend on them every day to commute.
“We need to remind them of the added responsibility they have and of the devastating impact of their actions on many families when they undermine and negate that responsibility.”
Nqatha visited three bereaved families in Flagstaff and Lusikisiki, and also met Ingquza Hill local municipality leaders and the leadership of the taxi industry on Thursday.
He said the province was seeing a disturbing spike in head-on collisions that have claimed dozens of lives and left many with life-altering injuries.
All 11 victims of fatal Lusikisiki collision identified
Some of these collisions have involved taxis as was the case in the crash where two taxis collided head-on on the N2 near Emakhaphetshwini in Mthatha on May 16. Eight people died as a result of the crash.
The next day three people died on the R61 outside Mthatha to Ngcobo when a tipper truck and double cab bakkie collided.
Nqatha sent a strong message to all road users, including taxi operators.
“Road safety is the responsibility of every road user and their behaviour towards motorists is very important.
“The high rate of road carnage puts pressure on families and the government, and impacts negatively on economic development.
“This is one of the accidents that could have been prevented. Without prejudging, one wonders how a person in his sober senses could [allegedly] overtake on a sharp curve.
“The investigation continues regarding this accident and the law will take its course,” Nqatha said.
Among the families the MEC visited were the Hanxas at Emakhwaleni, in the Kwantontela administrative area in Lusikisiki, and the Qobola family in Ndimakude in Flagstaff.
The deceased are Mthokozi Jonathan Qobola, 31, Ntombizanele Hanxa, 48, Mazola Kupiso, 68, his wife Nokuthula Kupiso, 69, Anthony Mjoji, 52, Sinamava Maswati, 26, Phumza Nowewe, 37, Nangomso Silosini, 11, Caine Lethukuhle, 2, and Thulani Nowewe, 28.
There is still one body, believed to be that of a foreign national, that is yet to be identified.
There are two families who lost two members — the Kupisos and the Nowewes, while another one saw an aunt and nephew die — Ntombizanele Hanxa is the aunt of Nangomso Silosini.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Eunice Qobola said the death of her brother was a blow to the family.
“This is one of the accidents that should not have happened.
“Mtho was everything to us,” she said.
Qobola will be buried on June 18.
The Hanxas’ family spokesperson, Mfundiso Mzana, said they were distraught by the death of two loved ones.
“Ntombizanele was coming from a funeral of the family of Nangamso’s father in Mbizana. Now both have died. This is hard to apprehend.”
Nangamso will be buried in Mbizana on Friday while Hanxa will be buried on June 17.
The Kupiso couple will be buried on June 18.
According to the transport department, the accident happened at about 1pm on Sunday on the R61 near Dlibona location, between Lusikisiki and Flagstaff, after a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi collided with a City to City bus.
The 11 who died had all been travelling in the taxi.
