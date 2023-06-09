Private forum tackles crime in Mthatha, stripping criminals of their weapons
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 09 June 2023
Two years ago, King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal mayor Nyaniso Nelani issued an impassioned plea to the police to do something about the high level of crime in Mthatha, saying the town had become a laughing stock. He said investors could help create much-needed jobs which in turn would reduce the unemployment rate and help reduce crime...
Private forum tackles crime in Mthatha, stripping criminals of their weapons
Two years ago, King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal mayor Nyaniso Nelani issued an impassioned plea to the police to do something about the high level of crime in Mthatha, saying the town had become a laughing stock. He said investors could help create much-needed jobs which in turn would reduce the unemployment rate and help reduce crime...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos