×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SANParks field ranger among suspects arrested for illegal sale of pangolin

09 June 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
A field ranger is among several suspects arrested while allegedly trying to sell a pangolin. File image
A field ranger is among several suspects arrested while allegedly trying to sell a pangolin. File image
Image: Sunday Times/ File photo

A South African National Parks (SANParks) field ranger based at Letaba Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, is among the suspects arrested while trying to sell a live pangolin on Thursday.

SANParks, in collaboration with police, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary, Focused Conservation Solutions and farm watch forums in Hoedspruit arrested several suspects.

Suspected rhino poaching kingpin nabbed in Mopani district in Limpopo

A suspect believed to be a rhino poaching kingpin was arrested on Saturday in the Mopani district in Limpopo.
News
1 week ago

“Investigations are ongoing and the arrested suspects will be formally charged and named in due course,” said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

The operation was initiated by SANParks after intelligence information was received about the impending illegal sale of the pangolin.

“It was, however, a collaborative effort by a number of dedicated and committed individuals which secured the arrests.” 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death