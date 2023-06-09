Two more taxi bosses gunned down in Mthatha
Stop this bloodbath, say police after fourth fatal shooting since March
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 09 June 2023
“Imipu phantsi madoda! This is not a war. I beg you to stop this bloody violence irrespective of your differences.”..
Two more taxi bosses gunned down in Mthatha
Stop this bloodbath, say police after fourth fatal shooting since March
“Imipu phantsi madoda! This is not a war. I beg you to stop this bloody violence irrespective of your differences.”..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos