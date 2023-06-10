Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen’s son was wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon.
Nino Booysen was reportedly shot at the corners of Radnor and Robert Sobukwe roads in Parow Industrial area at about 3.10pm.
Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident. He said “Ravensmead police registered a triple attempted murder case following a shooting incident yesterday afternoon”.
Alleged underworld boss Jerome Booysen’s son wounded in shooting
Two others, including a boy, 9, were also injured
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
“Three persons, a nine-year-old boy and two males aged 46 and 53 were injured during this incident. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive is suspected to be gang related.
“Detectives attached to the anti-gang unit have been assigned to probe the matter.”
TimesLIVE
