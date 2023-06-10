“Based on the provisions of section 13 of the NLTA, no member, of his or her spouse (or partners and immediate family) is allowed to own taxis, i.e. the transportation of passengers by road for a fare,” the letter reads.
'Cops moonlighting as taxis bosses will be prosecuted': Western Cape police warn
Journalist
Image: Esa Alexander
The office of Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile has warned cops moonlighting as taxi bosses they will be prosecuted.
In a letter sent out to the province’s district commissioners, provincial heads, station commanders, and provincial unit commanders, Patekile’s office said running taxis contravened the “National Instruction 18 of 2019 Integrity Management in South African Police Service”. Provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut told TimesLIVE “the instruction you are referring to is not unique to the Western Cape, but applies to all members of SAPS”.
“Our members are well aware of the national instruction and are sensitised on a frequent basis of integrity management,” said Traut.
“All middle and senior management members (from colonel upwards), as well as those deployed in the supply chain and finance environments are required to declare their financial status annually.
Traut added: “If any member is found to be involved in a prohibited industry, such as the transport or security sector, a disciplinary investigation is initiated for the purpose of remedial steps. This is a labour related matter between the employer and the employee, and aspects surrounding this matter are treated as such.”
But the letter issued by Patekile’s office last month, seen by TimesLIVE, states the commissioner’s office had received complaints about police run running taxis.
“This office received complaints and allegations that certain members are involved in the taxi industry and that they and their spouses/partners are operating taxis,” the letter reads.
Patekile’s office said cops, as officers responsible for the enforcement of the National Land Transport Act (NLTA), cannot be involved in the “taxi industry”.
“Based on the provisions of section 13 of the NLTA, no member, of his or her spouse (or partners and immediate family) is allowed to own taxis, i.e. the transportation of passengers by road for a fare,” the letter reads.
“Members and their spouses therefore commit an offence should they own taxis or otherwise are involved in the public transport industry.
“Where there [are] allegations, suspicions or complaints that members (or their spouse, partners and/or immediate family) are involved in the public transport industry commanders must immediately submit a report to the provincial integrity management commander. In instances where there is sufficient information available a disciplinary file must be registered and where applicable also a criminal case docket.”
