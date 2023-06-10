×

News

IN PICTURES | Durban swimmers commemorate World Ocean Day

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 10 June 2023
More than 300 swimmers jump into the ocean to take part in World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban to commemorate World Ocean Day.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

More than 300 swimmers in Durban celebrated the oceans by jumping into the sea as part of World Ocean Day. The day is about celebrating the oceans and highlighting the issues affecting them.

Durban's beaches are threatened by plastic pollution, sewage spills, E. coli and chemical spills. Durban is also faced with issues like overfishing in its coastal waters.

A disabled swimmer participates during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
One of the 300 swimmers taking part at the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A swimmer gets ready to participate during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A swimmer in silhouette as he finishes during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A swimmer comes out of the water after taking part in the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
