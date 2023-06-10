×

Izibalo maths initiative wins Inspiration Awards

Change-makers’ stories on how they are making a difference celebrated

By Ted Keenan - 10 June 2023

The ninth annual Inspiration Awards took place in East London on Friday and Izibalo, a science, technology, engineering and maths improvement initiative, won the main prize worth about R80,000...

