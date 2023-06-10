Moms must carry newborns up stairs at Frere’s maternity ward
Due to a broken lift, mothers have to make dangerous journey hours after undergoing a C-section
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk and Ziyanda Zweni - 10 June 2023
Patients and staff have exposed harrowing details of neglect and inadequate care at Frere Hospital’s maternity ward. ..
Moms must carry newborns up stairs at Frere’s maternity ward
Due to a broken lift, mothers have to make dangerous journey hours after undergoing a C-section
Patients and staff have exposed harrowing details of neglect and inadequate care at Frere Hospital’s maternity ward. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos