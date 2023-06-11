An Eswatini national was bust by South African border police at Oshoek, Mpumalanga, with luggage allegedly containing more than 11kg of dagga.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said police noticed the 24-year-old man, identified as Bonginkosi Makamo, at a hitchhiking spot with “suspicious luggage in his possession”.
“Police cornered him and searched his bag whereby two large rolls of dagga were found inside his bag.
“That was when Makamo was arrested and charged for possession of about 11kg of dagga estimated at a street value of about R47,000.”
Mdhuli said he appeared in court on Thursday, a day after his arrest. “He was remanded in custody for further investigation and his case was postponed to Tuesday.”
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended police “for their vigilance which enabled them to intercept the mission thereby recovering dagga before it reached the market”.
TimesLIVE
Eswatini man bust 'smuggling' dagga into SA
Image: Allan Swart/123RF
TimesLIVE
