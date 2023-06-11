The three city tour to Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai was characterised by engagements with various key safety and security role players of China.
“We have no doubt that the fruitful security and safety discussions on this trip will be cemented and put into action in the shortest possible time.
“While we share a rich history with China and have had several cooperations with our law enforcement over the years, we are encouraged by the new avenues being explored to boost South African techniques in law enforcement with our Chinese counterparts.
“The first prize for both our countries is a revived policing partnership that will translate to the safety of citizens and the improvement of policing through technology, specialised skills and a modernised South African police service that is people orientated.
“Engagements with the management and senior officials from the Chinese department of public safety and the China People’s Public Security University (CPPSU), ranked the most elite police academy in China; also formed part of the five day official visit.”
Themba said members of SAPS specialised units like the National Intervention Unit and special task force recently received combat and educational training and graduated from the university.
TimesLIVE
SA police look to China to boost crime fighting techniques
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
South African police have turned to China to bolster its law enforcement techniques.
This emerged during a visit last week by police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by a high-level delegation.
Police exchange programmes, collaborating to tackle violent crime in South Africa through technological interventions and transnational and environmental criminal acts features high on the agenda for Cele during the five-day trip.
Cele met with China’s minister of public security Wang Xiaohong to discuss security preparations for the Brics summit to be hosted in Johannesburg, where President Xi Jinping will join other head of states at the summit in August.
He also met Chinese police delegations to discuss, among other policing matters, “the strengthening of China-South Africa practical law-enforcement co-operation and collaboration”, said Lirandzu Themba, police ministry spokesperson.
Buffalo City, OR Tambo among worst districts in province for crime
