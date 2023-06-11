One resident posted on Twitter: "The whole of Gauteng is still wide awake. And all the hadedas too. That was one hell of an earth tremor! Phew!"
WATCH | Powerful tremor rocks Gauteng
Senior reporter
Image: 123rf/Jerry Rainey
A powerful tremor shook large parts of Gauteng during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Residents in several areas took to social media platforms to express their shock and fear about the seismic activity, around 5.0 in magnitude.
It is understood that it happened around 2:38am.United States Geological Survey tweeted that a "notable earthquake" had been detected about 6km south east of Alberton.
