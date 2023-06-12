×

News

Break-in blow for Animal Anti-Cruelty League

Cash and essential equipment stolen from Joburg office

12 June 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Johannesburg says there was a break-in at its premises on Sunday night. Stock photo.
Image: fottograff/ 123rf.com

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) in Johannesburg was robbed on Sunday night. 

No animals were harmed but money, laptops and inverters were stolen between 11pm and 4am on Monday morning, the NPO said in a statement.

“This was not a quick grab-and-run break-in. They forced entry into the admin/hospital building and broke into our walk-in safe with grinders, cleaning out everything from inside.

“Our cash office in hospital reception was decimated, and the admin offices upstairs were broken into, desktop computers and valuable equipment were taken from our inspectors' department and education office.

“Our brand-new inverters and batteries are all gone. We will need your help in the coming days — but for now, we are working with the police detectives,” the organisation said.

The organisation said it was open and operating its mobile clinic in the parking area.

“Our kennel office will be open for adoptions and for handing in of stray animals,” the AACL said.

TimesLIVE

