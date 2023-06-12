All five of the men accused of the murders of University of the Fort Hare vice-chancellor's bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets, as well as a litany of other charges, are to remain locked up.
The court found that Sicelo Mbulawa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini Zondo failed to convince it to grant their release, while former employees Bongani Peter and Wanini Khuza abandoned their bail applications.
Magistrate Mhlanga Bala said there were no expectional circumstances allowing for the release of the accused.
The five will be back in the dock on August 21 after the case was postponed for further investigation.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | No bail for Fort Hare murder accused
Image: Ziyanda Zweni
All five of the men accused of the murders of University of the Fort Hare vice-chancellor's bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets, as well as a litany of other charges, are to remain locked up.
The court found that Sicelo Mbulawa, Mthobisi Khanyile and Mthobisi Dlamini Zondo failed to convince it to grant their release, while former employees Bongani Peter and Wanini Khuza abandoned their bail applications.
Magistrate Mhlanga Bala said there were no expectional circumstances allowing for the release of the accused.
The five will be back in the dock on August 21 after the case was postponed for further investigation.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos