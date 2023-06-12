Joseph and Prudence’s love story continues at Comrades Marathon

Ndlovu won hearts last year when he proposed to his girlfriend with a sign which read, “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90km for you”, as he finished the Comrades marathon.
Joseph Ndlovu crossed the Comrades Marathon finish line as a married man on Sunday.
The Pretoria man held up a sign saying: “Thank you Prudence for marrying me. Love you.”
Ndlovu won hearts last year when he proposed to his girlfriend with a sign which read, “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90km for you”, as he finished the Comrades marathon.
On Monday Ndlovu told TimesLIVE he married his sweetheart on April 29.
“We are definitely still in the honeymoon phase. Prudence and I are still finding our feet around each other and our different households, but Prudence has been a blessing. She is very kind and patient with me.
“Coming home to a nice cooked meal is a bonus, especially in the cold weather. Among her many talents, Prudence is a great cook, anything from soups to curries. My palate is adjusting nicely to her exotic cooking style,” he said.
He said they were overwhelmed by the positive responses from their loved ones and community members after his bold proposal.
“We would like to thank the nation that supported our love story, from the sponsors of our rings to the venue. Everyone was so excited and invested in our happily ever after, and we are grateful for all the support, love, thoughtfulness and care our SA nation showed us,” Ndlovu said.
He said race spectators would have to wait until next year to see his next sign at the Comrades Marathon.
