LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for Geoscience answers

12 June 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Gauteng residents were left shaken by a earthquake measuring 4.4 in magnitude at about 2.38am on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ enterfobay

The Council for Geoscience (CGS), which monitors seismic activities, says not all earthquakes have aftershocks, but they could occur in the next few days to weeks after the recent Gauteng quake.

Listen to the council:

In the early hours on Sunday, at about 2.38am, Johannesburg residents were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. 

Willem Meintjes, acting executive manager at the CGS, answered questions about the recent earthquake and more seismic activities to come. Meintjes is acting manager at the council’s scientific portfolio integrated geoscience development division. He said the council is studying the recent earthquake.

Such earth movements are common in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, he added.

