Prominent Qumbu businessman among five gunned down on N2
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 12 June 2023
In another shocking attack in the Eastern Cape, five people, among them a well-known Qumbu businessman, died in a hail of bullets when eight gunmen opened fire on their vehicles on the busy N2 late on Friday afternoon...
Prominent Qumbu businessman among five gunned down on N2
In another shocking attack in the Eastern Cape, five people, among them a well-known Qumbu businessman, died in a hail of bullets when eight gunmen opened fire on their vehicles on the busy N2 late on Friday afternoon...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos