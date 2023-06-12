Province needs more PSL sides — Mangena
Ex-professional players can help nurture young talent, says former Kaizer Chiefs striker
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 12 June 2023
SA soccer legend Mike “Sporro” Mangena has called on ex-professionals in the Eastern Cape to get involved in soccer to help nurture promising talent, mostly in the rural areas, saying it is a shame that the province still has only one team campaigning in the PSL...
Province needs more PSL sides — Mangena
Ex-professional players can help nurture young talent, says former Kaizer Chiefs striker
SA soccer legend Mike “Sporro” Mangena has called on ex-professionals in the Eastern Cape to get involved in soccer to help nurture promising talent, mostly in the rural areas, saying it is a shame that the province still has only one team campaigning in the PSL...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos