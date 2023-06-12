In 2011, then-health MEC Sicelo Gqobana described the hospital as a “human rights issue that needed urgent attention”, saying it was unsafe for patients.
“We have already built state-of-the-art staff accommodation and it has inspired staff to stay and persevere,” Meth said on Friday.
“We want to see modern hospitals and clinics in rural areas. Nessie Knight Hospital will be world class.”
The R103m project was part of phase 4 of the refurbishments in the hospital.
They will include the upgrades of the male and female wards, extension of the hospital’s kitchen, laundry area, outpatient department, emergency areas and student accommodation.
The upgrades will also focus on providing adequate spaces for the newly-upgraded theatre, central sterile services department, X-ray room, walkways and gravel roads within the facility.
World-class makeover promised for ‘hospital from hell’
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
For years, the people of Qumbu have complained about the sad and poor state of Nessie Knight Hospital in rural Sulenkama which they dubbed “the hospital from hell”.
But the hospital will soon get a much-needed makeover after Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, on Friday, formally introduced a contractor to carry out major renovations and refurbishments at a cost of R103m.
She said the contractor was expected to start work on Monday.
The Dispatch previously reported that patients at the crumbling facility were scared it would one day collapse on them.
On Friday, however, Meth praised the community for their patience.
R1.42bn budgeted to improve healthcare centres across EC
In 2011, then-health MEC Sicelo Gqobana described the hospital as a “human rights issue that needed urgent attention”, saying it was unsafe for patients.
“We have already built state-of-the-art staff accommodation and it has inspired staff to stay and persevere,” Meth said on Friday.
“We want to see modern hospitals and clinics in rural areas. Nessie Knight Hospital will be world class.”
The R103m project was part of phase 4 of the refurbishments in the hospital.
They will include the upgrades of the male and female wards, extension of the hospital’s kitchen, laundry area, outpatient department, emergency areas and student accommodation.
The upgrades will also focus on providing adequate spaces for the newly-upgraded theatre, central sterile services department, X-ray room, walkways and gravel roads within the facility.
R5bn reserved for upgrades and new health facilities in Eastern Cape
“In total, we are investing around R225m in this hospital since the inception of this project.”
Meth said the major upgrades and revitalisation work had initially been planned to be implemented under phase 4, after the completion of the staff accommodation project, which fell under phase 3.
However, due to the department’s budgetary constraints, this could not be realised.
Instead, the department had replacement the initial plan with a rationalised phase 4, as a short-term intervention measure to address urgent maintenance needs to enhance operations.
“Over the years, this hospital made headlines because of its infrastructural challenges ...
“The plan for procuring a replacement contractor for the adjusted phase 4 was temporarily put on hold while the department embarked on a process of exploring the options and possibilities of securing funds required for implementing the very initial plan,” Meth said.
Rural Eastern Cape still has mud clinics in several districts, Bhisho admits
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Yanelisa Makinana, the secretary of organised labour in the hospital, said they had hoped the hospital would be rebuilt from scratch as several building were made from mud from the original 1929 construction.
She said despite new staff accommodation units, some of the staff lived in old rusty caravans.
Nessie Knight Hospital board chair Sandise Nyembezi echoed Makinana’s sentiments. He said the hospital catered for more than 1.2-million people.
“There are other hospitals around us like Madzikane KaZulu [memorial hospital in KwaBhaca] and the Dr Malizo Mphehle in Tsolo, which are much younger than Nessie Knight, but have been rebuilt into world class facilities,” Nyembezi said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos