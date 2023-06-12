WSU physics student writes study guide to help struggling school pupils
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 12 June 2023
Passionate about physics, Buzwe Dlembula has dedicated his time to creating a simplified study guide to help grade 12 pupils struggling with the subject...
WSU physics student writes study guide to help struggling school pupils
Passionate about physics, Buzwe Dlembula has dedicated his time to creating a simplified study guide to help grade 12 pupils struggling with the subject...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos