Answer expected on release request for SA hostage Gerco van Deventer
A negotiator seeking the release of South African hostage Gerco van Deventer has received confirmation from his captors that the final decision on the request for his unconditional release is under way.
Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday this was the message from its hostage negotiator Mohamed Yehia Dicko, who is in Mali where Van Deventer, a paramedic who has been held hostage since November 3 2017, is being held.
“Yehia has travelled the length and breadth of rural areas in the north of Mali, having met our chief intermediary, who in turn connected Yehia to several other intermediaries requesting them to dialogue on our behalf with JNIM (Al-Qaeda in Mali).
“Yehia is in the desert of Mali, going from village to village to engage tribal leaders and elders to garner support to influence the captors positively,” said Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.
He said the organisation made a call in Ramadan (the Muslim month of mercy) to Al-Qaeda for the unconditional release of Van Deventer as an act of goodwill, with no payment of ransom.
Sooliman said Al-Qaeda confirmed around the middle of April it had received Gift of the Givers’ letters, pictures, videos and the personal appeal from Shereen van Deventer and her son.
“Under normal circumstances and from past experience, if the offer is rejected a reply would be given within 72 hours. Two months have passed since Ramadan and the feedback we have received on various occasions is that they are looking into what's possible,” he said.
He said Mali state security had offered Gift of the Givers total co-operation and had asked the South African department of state security to send an official letter to them requesting assistance in the matter.
‘Help me please’, says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali for 5 years
‘This is part of the diplomatic process. Gift of the Givers informed our state security on this matter a few days ago with the appropriate contact name and number within Mali state security.
‘We have made an additional compassionate appeal to the captors asking them to consider our request favourably in honour of the days of Hajj (pilgrimage) which are almost upon us.
“We wait in faith and prayer for a positive outcome for a family man who has been in captivity for five years and seven months,” Sooliman said.
