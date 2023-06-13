The Comrades Marathon saw its highest percentage of finishers this year with 14,896 runners crossing the line out of 16,072.
The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the 92.68% finish rate was the highest in the race’s 102-year history.
Of the 51 runners treated at hospital, 20 were admitted. “All are doing well,” the CMA said.
Of those, 27 were taken to hospital from the route and 24 from the finish.
CMA medical convener Dr Jeremy Boulter said 350 runners received medical treatment at the medical facility at the finish at Kingsmead in Durban.
“The majority of the runners who were attended to at the medical tent were dehydrated and exhausted. Though these are fairly minor symptoms, our medical staff had another busy Comrades race day on their hands, but all within their grasp,” Boulter was quoted as saying.
CMA said a small percentage of runners received rubdowns, strappings, massages and mild treatment at the St John’s tent.
Comrades Marathon scores best finish rate in 102-year history
Image: David Isaacson
The Comrades Marathon saw its highest percentage of finishers this year with 14,896 runners crossing the line out of 16,072.
The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the 92.68% finish rate was the highest in the race’s 102-year history.
Of the 51 runners treated at hospital, 20 were admitted. “All are doing well,” the CMA said.
Of those, 27 were taken to hospital from the route and 24 from the finish.
CMA medical convener Dr Jeremy Boulter said 350 runners received medical treatment at the medical facility at the finish at Kingsmead in Durban.
“The majority of the runners who were attended to at the medical tent were dehydrated and exhausted. Though these are fairly minor symptoms, our medical staff had another busy Comrades race day on their hands, but all within their grasp,” Boulter was quoted as saying.
CMA said a small percentage of runners received rubdowns, strappings, massages and mild treatment at the St John’s tent.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos