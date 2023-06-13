Lifeline for Fish River Resort?
Prudhoe community set to invite investors in bid to get once-popular establishment up and running again
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 13 June 2023
After a brazen break-in causing damage and theft amounting to millions of rand at the Fish River Resort near Port Alfred, the divided Prudhoe community — owners of the once-plush seaside establishment — have buried the hatchet and will soon invite investors to turn the ruined property into a viable business...
