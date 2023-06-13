×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | MPs debate government's failure to extradite Guptas from Dubai

By TIMESLIVE - 13 June 2023

MPs on Tuesday are debating the failure of the government to extradite the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony