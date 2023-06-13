Courtesy of SABC
Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media on Tuesday on allegations of bribery by some members of the section 194 enquiry looking into her fitness to hold office
WATCH LIVE | Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media
