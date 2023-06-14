Big names with proud EC links to feature at NAF
Annual showcase in Makhanda to include world-class jazz festival and scores of other musical delights
Premium
By Dispatch Correspondent - 14 June 2023
A highlight of the Makhanda National Jazz Festival programme, which will run from June 26 to July 1 alongside the National Arts Festival, will be the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band, led by the iconic drummer whose jazz career began in Makhanda in 1995 with his selection to the National Schools Jazz Band...
Big names with proud EC links to feature at NAF
Annual showcase in Makhanda to include world-class jazz festival and scores of other musical delights
A highlight of the Makhanda National Jazz Festival programme, which will run from June 26 to July 1 alongside the National Arts Festival, will be the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band, led by the iconic drummer whose jazz career began in Makhanda in 1995 with his selection to the National Schools Jazz Band...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos