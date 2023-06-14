×

‘SIU has no power to investigate Mabuyane’

Premier’s lawyer says specialist unit wrongly seeking to expand ambit of Fort Hare probe

By Ziyanda Zweni - 14 June 2023

Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s lawyer has argued that the Special Investigating Unit has no power to investigate the premier in relation to his application to study at Fort Hare, “whether or not my client is implicated in wrongdoing”...

