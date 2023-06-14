Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation launches sports programme for young boys

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) has announced the launch of a sports development programme for young men as part of its youth development strategy to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
The foundation is named after the University of Cape Town student who was raped and killed at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha in August 2019.
It is dedicated to continuing her legacy by “actively engaging in the prevention of GBVF, providing support to survivors, and fostering youth development”.
The foundation said on Wednesday its latest programme was “aimed at fostering responsible and compassionate men”.
“The UMF recognises the importance of addressing GBVF through comprehensive initiatives, including engaging young boys in promoting positive masculinity.
“Research has shown sport plays a vital role in the holistic development of individuals, promoting critical thinking, leadership, goal-setting, conflict management, fair play and respect. By using the power of sports, the UMF seeks to establish a football club that will serve as a platform to train and psycho-educate boys and nurture them into responsible and compassionate men.”
The programme will target boys between the ages of eight and 16 and selected football because of its popularity. It will specifically focus on helping to develop the “soccer skills” of 48 boys from Qina in Centane.
“To ensure the effectiveness of the programme, the UMF will engage a professional trainer with a dedicated volunteer trainer from the community. This collaborative approach will foster a sense of local ownership and maximise the positive affect on the participants.”
Co-founder of the foundation Nomangwane Mrwetyana said: “Our mission is to equip the youth who will become positive agents of change in their respective communities.
“Through the voice of the youth, we as the foundation youth development programme are committed to playing our part in ensuring young men are educated about the importance of countering toxic patriarchal values that affect our communities negatively.”
