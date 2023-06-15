×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four charged with torching ANC leaders’ homes denied bail

Arrests follow tensions between Ngquza Hill party members and supporters of independent ward councillor

Premium
By MKHUSELI SIZANI - 15 June 2023

The ANC subregion in Ngquza Hill has successfully opposed a bail application by four men accused of torching five homes belonging to ANC branch leaders in Emakhwaleni village in ward 1 in Lusikisiki. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony