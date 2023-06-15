Since President Cyril Ramaphosa lashed out at Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane for dragging him to court over the SIU’s investigation into allegations of academic fraud at Fort Hare, does this mean the relationship between the two political allies has collapsed leading up to next year's elections?
Ramaphosa was cited as a respondent to the application because he signed the proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate maladministration and corruption at University of Fort Hare.
In this episode, Daron Mann has a discussion with political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast about Mabuyane's court challenge to stop the SIU’s investigation.
LISTEN | Will Mabuyane , Ramaphosa fallout cost ANC in the polls come 2024?
‘SIU has no power to investigate Mabuyane’
Breakfast says President Cyril Ramaphosa has to stand by his commitment to fight corruption even if it implicates those who support him.
Breakfast says the University of Fort Hare is now a political battle ground and it has become evident that the relationship between Mabuyane and Ramaphosa has deteriorated since the premier's urgent interdict.
He argues that the court battle may have a negative effect on Ramaphosa's campaign for the upcoming elections.
