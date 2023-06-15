Teamwork makes the dream work, Abbotsford pupils learn during beach day
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 15 June 2023
Abbotsford Christian School pupils took part in a beach day adventure with team-building activities hosted by Jonginenge at Nahoon beach on Friday...
Teamwork makes the dream work, Abbotsford pupils learn during beach day
Abbotsford Christian School pupils took part in a beach day adventure with team-building activities hosted by Jonginenge at Nahoon beach on Friday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos