×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ANCYL’s Eastern Cape elective conference delayed again

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 16 June 2023

The long-awaited Eastern Cape ANC Youth League elective conference has been delayed again after the league failed to complete its branch audits on time...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng