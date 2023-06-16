Bogus surgeon accused of circumcising 16-year-old initiate without parents’ consent
By Lulamile Feni - 16 June 2023
Just a month into the winter traditional initiation season, a bogus traditional surgeon has been arrested in Peddie for allegedly illegally circumcising a 16-year-old boy without his parents’ consent...
