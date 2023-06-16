Ramaphosa’s Russian peace mission hits a snag as security stuck in Poland

President Cyril Ramaphosa's advance team meant to provide critical security in Kyiv, Ukraine, remained stuck on their plane in Poland on Thursday night because of aviation regulations and bureaucracy.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbed shoulders with his Polish counterpart, President Andrzej Duda, his security detail and a media contingent were stranded at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Ramaphosa, who was accompanied by international relations minister Naledi Pandor and special adviser Bajani Chauke, paid a courtesy call to Duda ahead of his peace initiative to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The “road to peace” journey has been marred by challenges including technical, red tape and extreme logistical issues even before the flight left South Africa.