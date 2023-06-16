Following up on information about a Bidvest Protea Coin Security vehicle in Rustenburg on Thursday, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit arrested a company employee and his alleged accomplice.
“The vehicle was traced to a house in Phokeng, where the team searched the premises, including a shack, and allegedly found catalytic converters worth approximately R1.7m,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula.
The shack tenant, an employee of Impala Platinum Mine, was arrested, while the Bidvest employee, who allegedly drove the vehicle, was traced to Boitekong. He was taken to the scene and allegedly confirmed the goods were stolen from Impala Platinum Mine.
“Both suspects will appear before the Tlhabane magistrate's court on Monday, where they will face charges of theft,” Mathebula said.
Two arrested with catalytic converters worth R1.7m
