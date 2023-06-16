Young ex-convicts to guard BCM property
Former offenders, recovering addicts to be paid stipend to stop theft and vandalism of infrastructure
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 16 June 2023
The Buffalo City Metro is set to recruit 100 young ex-convicts and recovering addicts to safeguard municipal property and infrastructure...
Young ex-convicts to guard BCM property
Former offenders, recovering addicts to be paid stipend to stop theft and vandalism of infrastructure
The Buffalo City Metro is set to recruit 100 young ex-convicts and recovering addicts to safeguard municipal property and infrastructure...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos