Contractor downs tools, refuses to vacate Waterworld site
Construction company says BCMDA owes it millions
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 17 June 2023
Upgrades and construction at Waterworld have ground to a halt after the contractor downed tools over nonpayment by Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) and dug itself in, refusing to leave the site until the metro pays up...
