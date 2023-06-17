Eldridge delighted by 30th consecutive Comrades finish
EL runner once again finishes feat with fiancé Colin Bosch, 40 minutes quicker than in 2022
By Anathi Wulushe - 17 June 2023
Not many runners around the world are able to complete the 87.7km of the world’s biggest and oldest ultra-marathon between Pietermaritzburg and Durban but East London and Old Selbornian runner Sharon Eldridge finished the Comrades for a 30th consecutive time on Sunday in a remarkable milestone. ..
