Slain Duncan Village doctor and nun celebrated through musical
‘Elite of 1952’ tells story of Sister Aidan Quinlan, who was brutally killed more than 70 years ago
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 17 June 2023
More than 70 years after medical doctor and nun Sister Aidan Quinlan was brutally murdered in one of the Eastern Cape’s oldest townships, a group of performers is set to tell her story through a musical at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda..
Slain Duncan Village doctor and nun celebrated through musical
‘Elite of 1952’ tells story of Sister Aidan Quinlan, who was brutally killed more than 70 years ago
More than 70 years after medical doctor and nun Sister Aidan Quinlan was brutally murdered in one of the Eastern Cape’s oldest townships, a group of performers is set to tell her story through a musical at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos