Woman taking care of abandoned baby ignored by social development, she says
Noxolo Bangani given the run around instead of being informed she could apply for a social grant for the child without a birth certificate
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 17 June 2023
A Lusikisiki woman who has been taking care of an infant for nearly eight months after his mother disappeared is now blaming the department of social development for failing her and the baby...
