Police have launched a manhunt for four men who allegedly shot two young brothers while they were disposing of garbage at a dump site in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said police in Mangaung are trying to solve the attempted murder of the brothers, aged 19 and 22, on Tuesday night at the South Park dump site.
“The two brothers drove with their vehicle to the site with the purpose of dumping garbage.
“According to reports made to the police, four unknown males attacked the brothers, with one of the assailants shooting at both of them.
Free State police launch manhunt for gang who ‘shot’ brothers at dump site
Senior reporter
Image: GARETH WILSON
Police have launched a manhunt for four men who allegedly shot two young brothers while they were disposing of garbage at a dump site in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said police in Mangaung are trying to solve the attempted murder of the brothers, aged 19 and 22, on Tuesday night at the South Park dump site.
“The two brothers drove with their vehicle to the site with the purpose of dumping garbage.
“According to reports made to the police, four unknown males attacked the brothers, with one of the assailants shooting at both of them.
High court orders police to protect long-distance buses in Eastern Cape
“It is alleged the brothers collapsed to the ground and were picked up by the attackers who starting driving until the driver lost control of the motor vehicle.
“The suspects fled the scene, leaving the injured brothers behind.
“The two brothers tried to get some help until their father came looking for them. When found, the father rushed his sons to the local hospital where they are still receiving treatment.”
Covane said a case of attempted murder has been opened.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos