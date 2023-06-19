Dubai chases long-term growth as property booms, seeks to blunt debt risk

At the same time, the property price surge and demand for the ultra-high-end segment is stirring memories of old excesses.

“Dubai has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience at staying firm or bouncing back after periods of global recession or downturn and proven itself to be a top value proposition for future-savvy investors,” said Paragon Properties CFO and co-founder Angelo Kazantzas. “Gulf property is as good as gold when it comes to the best places to grow your wealth.”

In 2008, the global financial crisis hit Dubai hard, leading to a flight of capital and people, a crash in property prices and highly leveraged flagship companies known as government-related entities (GREs) struggling to repay debts.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE's oil-rich capital, eventually stepped in with a $20 billion lifeline, widely expected to be rolled over for a third time.

Nasser Al Shaikh, head of Dubai's finance department until 2009, new developments were needed to keep Dubai affordable to live in and the emirate needs to ensure ample supply to meet demand for mid-income property as the population grows.

“If private developers cannot provide that, then the government and GREs could play a bigger role to do that and keep prices reasonable,” Shaikh said, referring to the leading companies that have spearheaded Dubai's breakneck growth.

Dubai's population grew to over 3.55 million in 2022, official statistics show, up 2.1% from 2021, and 4% since 2020; S&P estimates it to surpass 4 million by 2026.

LESSONS LEARNED

“There is always the risk of a major new round of borrowing (by GRE developers) on unrealistic expectations for real estate sales; however, I am hopeful that learning from previous cycles will mitigate this risk,” said Justin Alexander, director at Khalij Economics and Gulf analyst at GlobalSource Partners.

The Dubai Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how its strategy is working towards ensuring growth is sustainable and not speculative.

Dubai set up a Debt Management Office in 2022, has repaid or restructured some outstanding debt, and announced plans to list government stakes in 10 companies to raise capital and deepen financial markets. It listed four of those last year.

Shaikh said current finance officials have learnt from the experiences of the last 15 years.

“Dubai has a strategy today, and development of capital markets is an important component of Dubai's overall financial proposition, not only to generate liquidity and to pay off debt but also to deepen capital markets within the financial sector.”