News

Gift of the Givers to assist informal settlement residents whose houses were damaged

By TimesLIVE - 19 June 2023
Gift of the Givers will on Monday start providing assistance to 1,260 residents of an informal settlement in Rawsonville whose houses were severely damaged due to heavy rains causing the river banks to burst.
Image: SUPPLIED

Arrangements are being made by Gift of the Givers to assist the 1,260 residents of an informal settlement in Rawsonville, Western Cape, whose houses were damaged by flooding.

Over 340 structures of Spookie Town informal settlement were severely damaged when heavy rains caused the river to burst its banks along the settlement.

The residents are being accommodated at a local church. The heavy flooding has cut off access to Rawsonville.

“Our trucks will be escorted from Cape Town through the Hugenoot Tunnel which was closed to heavy duty trucks,” Gift of the Givers said in a statement, adding that its operations begin on Monday.

TimesLIVE

