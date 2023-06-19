Over 300,000 grade 1 and 8 applications processed: Gauteng education department

More than 300,000 Gauteng grade 1 and 8 online school admission applications have been processed since the start of the application period on Thursday, says the Gauteng education department (GDE).
By Monday, the GDE online admissions system recorded 131,294 applications for grade 1 and 169,613 for grade 8.
The 2024 application period will close at midnight on July 14.
“To apply, parents and guardians must visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to create unique login credentials and proceed with the application process.
“Applicants must provide one reliable and correct cellphone number when registering to receive important SMS notifications and updates regarding their application. It is important to note each step of the application process will be confirmed via SMS for security and verification purposes,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.
These are the required documents for application: Parent and child ID or passport/permit, a South African birth certificate, proof of home and work address. Also the latest grade 7 school report for grade 8s and a clinic card/immunisation report for grade 1 applicants.
“All required documents must be either uploaded online or submitted physically at the school(s) selected during application. All documents must be submitted within seven days of applying. Documents that are uploaded will be viewed by all schools.
“Documents that are submitted to schools physically must be submitted to all schools applied to and applicants will be informed via SMS after schools have captured their documents,” said Mabona.
